Poco F1 Lite spotted on GeekBench with Snapdragon 660 processor

Poco F1 was the Xiaomi sub-brand’s first official affordable flagship phone, and it looks like a ‘Lite’ version of the same could be on its way. A phone named Poco F1 Lite with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor and 4GB RAM was spotted on GeekBench, indicating that the company could be working on another variant of the device.

Poco itself has insisted they are not yet working a new phone, but this recent GeekBench listing will raise some questions about the strategy. When the Poco F1 launched with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and up to 8GB RAM, it was seen as a clear challenger to the popular OnePlus 6 series, which has dominated the affordable premium segment. Exactly where a Poco F1 Lite will fit in with the brand is not yet clear.

Poco F1 itself has been pitted several times against the OnePlus 6T by the company, though unlike OnePlus which starts at Rs 35,000 plus, Poco is starting at a more affordable Rs 20,000 and above price segment, depending on the variant.

Coming to the Poco F1 Lite, the GeekBench listing, which has been posted on SlashLeaks, shows that the phone will run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with Android Pie, and it scores around 1341 on single-core and 4830 on multi-core.

The Snapdragon 660 processor is clocked at 1.6Ghz and not at 2.0 Ghz like the recently launched Redmi Note 7, which also has the same processor. However, it is not yet confirmed whether Poco is actually planning a ‘Lite’ variant of its phone. There has been no news on the Poco F2 front either from the brand so far.

Poco F1 was launched in India first by the company and is currently starting at Rs 19,999. The Poco F1 has a plastic body, though the company also introduced a more premium Kevlar body edition as well, when it revealed the phone.

Poco recently rolled out the MIUI 10.2.3.0 stable update for the phone with the February 2019 Android security patch. The company is yet to roll out Widevine L1 certification and 4K at 60fps for the Poco F1. The former allows users to stream HD content in Netflix and other apps and was only rolled out in beta version of MIUI so far.