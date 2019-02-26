Poco F1 gets Widevine L1 certification to stream Netflix, Amazon Prime Video in HD

Launched in August last year, Poco F1 created a buzz as it offered Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor under the hood with a starting price of Rs 20,999. However, later it was revealed that the phone was shipped without Widevine L1 certification, which is necessary to stream HD videos on premium video streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Videos.

But, now Poco F1 is receiving OTA update that would grant it Widevine L1 certification. The MIUI 10.2.25 (beta) takes the phone from Widevine L3 certification to L1.

The stable update for MIUI is expected to roll out in the coming days and would be available to download over the air. Users would need to go to Settings > About Phone > System Update to download the update. Until then users also have the option to try out the beta update available on Xiaomi forums.

Poco F1 is the first phone from Xiaomi’s sub-brand Poco. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and has a 6.18-inch FHD+ display with 2246 x 1080 resolution and 18.7:9 aspect ratio. Poco F1 also comes with Liquid Cooling Technology and IR face unlock.

It has a dual camera setup of 12MP (f/1.9 aperture) sensor coupled with a 5MP (f/2.0 aperture) sensor at the back. The phone has a 20MP front camera. Poco F1 can record 4K video at 30 fps, 1080p video at 30 fps and 960fps ultra slow motion video.

The device has a rear fingerprint sensor, 4000 mAh battery with Quick Charge support via USB Type-C, and comes in three storage variants– 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB.