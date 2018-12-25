Poco F1 Armoured edition with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage launched at Rs 23,999

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Poco has launched a new variant of its flagship phone, Poco F1, which will have a price tag of Rs 23,999. The new Poco F1 Armoured edition comes with a Kevlar Fiber back instead of the polycarbonate body seen on the regular variants. The Kevlar has a different texture and finish compared to other phones.

However, the new Poco F1 Armoured edition comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage compared to the original version, which had only 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Poco F1 Armoured edition with 8GB RAM was priced at Rs 29,999 when it launched earlier this year.

The new Poco F1 Armoured edition variant will be available for sale on Mi.com and Flipkart from December 26 at 00:01 AM, which is one minute past midnight from today. Xiaomi is also giving away some Poco merchandise to fans on Twitter as part of the Poco F1 Armoured edition launch promotions.

With the new Poco F1 variant, all other specifications will remain the same. Poco F1 has a 6.18-inch full HD+ resolution, LCD display with an aspect ratio of 18.7:9. The Poco F1 sports a notch on the display, though there is an option to turn it off in the settings.

The phone is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with Adreno 630 GPU and it comes with 6GB or 8GB RAM options coupled with 64, 128 and 256GB storage space. The expandable storage support is 512GB on the Poco F1.

The Poco phone has a 12MP+5MP camera combination at the back, and the front camera is 20MP. Poco had added a soft LED flash on the front as well. The phone comes with a rear fingerprint scanner and a face unlock feature as well. Battery on the Poco F1 is 4000mAh.

Xiaomi recently confirmed that the Poco F1 will now be based on Android 9.0 Pie with MIUI 10. The update was recently rolled out to users in India. The update also added Google Lens support on the camera app.

Poco F1 recently got a price cut and starts at Rs 19,999 in India for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The other variants are priced at Rs 22,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage (non-Armoured edition), 8GB RAM and 256GB storage (non-Armoured edition) at Rs 27,999, while the Armoured edition with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost Rs 28,999.