Poco F1 Armoured Edition to get two new variants soon: Report

Xiaomi Poco F1 Armoured Edition will get two new variants soon, according to a report from MySmartPrice. The publication claims that the phone will be made available with 6GB RAM and either 64 or 128GB storage. The handset is currently available for a single configuration- 8GB RAM/256GB native storage for a price of Rs 29,999. The upcoming variants of the Poco F1 Armoured Edition are said to be priced slightly higher than the regular model, as per the report.

Advertising

The standard Poco F1 with 6GB RAM/64GB storage version comes for a cost of Rs 20,999 while the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant comes for a price of Rs 23,999. While the internal hardware of both the Armoured Edition and the standard model remains the same, the only difference is the Kevlar back panel that makes the Armoured Edition look more premium for its price.

Xiaomi Poco F1 is one of the most affordable smartphones to offer the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. The phone features a 6.18-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 18.7:9. The display has a resolution of 2246×1080 pixels. In terms of the imaging sensor, the Poco F1 feature dual 12MP+5MP camera set up at the back. It has a 20MP front-facing camera that comes with soft LED flash.

The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It includes infra-red face recognition feature as well. The phone is equipped with Liquid Cooling technology to provide better ‘thermal performance’ while running games and heavy-duty tasks for extended hours. The Poco F1 packs a huge 4000mAh battery and comes with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 support.