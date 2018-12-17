Poco F1 will now be based on Android Pie, confirms Xiaomi executive

Xiaomi Poco F1 has been upgraded to support Android Pie, as confirmed by the company’s Donovan Sung. Xiaomi’s director of product management, Sung, made the announcement via social media. Poco F1 was launched in India in September, and has been part of the Android Pie beta programme for the past few weeks.

Poco F1 adds to the list of Xiaomi phones that have been upgraded to Android Pie. The phone, that is among the cheapest smartphones to run the Snapdragon 845 processor, was introduced with Android 8.1 Oreo.

With the update, Poco F1 users will be able to exercise features like Adaptive Battery, the digital wellbeing app, gesture-based navigation and App Slices, among other features.

Like other updates, this can be expected over-the-air, as users should expect the Android Pie ROM to roll out in phases. Poco F1 users who wish to manually upgrade their device could consider going through Settings > System Updates > Check for Updates.

POCO x Android Pie ❤️ Super excited that Android Pie for #POCO is here! Download this update and take your #MasterOfSpeed to the next level. 🚀🚀#GoPOCO #POCOPOCOPOCO pic.twitter.com/ftXY7AiY7U — Donovan Sung (@donovansung) December 17, 2018

The Poco F1 comes with Poco Launcher, that is based on Xiaomi’s MIUI 10. Featuring a 6.18-inch FHD+ display, the phone features a screen resolution of 2246×1080 pixels.

Running the Snapdragon 845 processor paired with Adreno 630 GPU, the phone comes with 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB of internal storage, and expandable memory up to 512GB. Poco F1 is packed by a 4000mAh battery.

Xiaomi’s phone comes with a vertically stacked dual rear camera configuration. This consists of a 12MP primary camera with f/1.9 aperture, and a 5MP secondary camera of f/2.0 aperture. On the front, the phone sports a 20MP front camera.

Recently, Xiaomi had confirmed that its last update comes with Google Lens support on the camera app. The phone has received a price cut, and now starts at Rs 19,999 in India.