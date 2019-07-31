Poco Days sale ends today: Poco F1 available at a discounted price of Rs 17,999

Xiaomi Poco F1 is available at a discount during the Poco Days sale, which is active only till today on July 31, 2019. The smartphone was launched for a starting price of Rs 20,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and it is now available at a discount of Rs 3,000 for a price of Rs 17,999.

Xiaomi is hosting the Poco Days sale on mi.com but the discounted prices are also reflecting on the Flipkart with options to avail exchange offers and no-cost EMI options as well. As part of the sale, users can avail up to Rs 2,000 off on exchange for a total of Rs 5,000 price drop. The phone is also coming with Rs 2,400 instant Jio vouchers and up to 6TB additional Jio 4G data benefits.

The exchange value on Flipkart is up to Rs 17,900 and the e-commerce portal is also offering 5 per cent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card as well as extra 5 per cent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.

Other storage models of Poco F1 are also available on a discounted price. While Poco F1 6GB/64GB model is offered at Rs 17,999, the 6GB/128GB model is available for a difference only Rs 1,000, for Rs 18,999. The Armoured Edition of the 6GB RAM + 128GB model is available for Rs 19,999.

All the colour models of the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model are available at a discounted price of Rs 22,999. The Armoured Edition of the same storage model is available for Rs 23,999.

Poco F1 created quite a buzz being the cheapest device to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. The phone features a 6.1-inch Full HD+ display, an IR sensor for face-unlock, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a USB Type-C port, 4,000mAh battery and support for Qualcomm’s 18W Quick Charge 3.0.

Poco F1 comes with LiquidCool technology and a 20MP front camera. At the back, the device carries a dual rear camera setup of 12MP + 5MP. The device also retains the 3.5mm audio jack.