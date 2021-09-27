Poco C31 set to launch in India on September 30: What to expect

Poco is set to launch a new budget-oriented smartphone in India on September 30. Named the Poco C31, the devices will be the latest edition in the brand’s ultra-affordable C-series. While the brand hasn’t revealed a lot about the phone yet, a Flipkart microsite is up to reveal some details about the upcoming launch.

Poco C31: What to expect

The microsite reveals that the Poco C31 will feature an older design with a waterdrop notch on the top of the screen and not a punch-hole setup. The phone is also expected to come with reinforced corners for improved durability and long battery life.

Poco is also claiming a long life in general for the phone, with the microsite saying that the phone “remains as good as new even after 2.5 years of daily usage”.

We expect the phone to succeed the Poco C3, and hence the Poco C31 could feature improved specifications. The Poco C3 features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop style notch and an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. We could see a better processor in the new phone.

The device could also get a better camera setup than the 13MP+2MP+2MP rear camera setup of the Poco C3. It also seems Poco will be offering a bigger battery than the 5,000mAh pack found on the Poco C3. Fast charging would also be a good addition to the phone as the Poco C3 charged at a slow 10W.

The exact price and specifications of the Poco C31 will be revealed this Thursday when the phone is officially announced.