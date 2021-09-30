scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 30, 2021
Poco C31 launched in India: Here’s all you need to know

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
September 30, 2021 4:27:53 pm
Poco launched the Poco C31, its latest budget smartphone in India today. The Poco C31 comes with a 6.53-inch display, a MediaTek processor and more in an affordable package. Here’s all you need to know about the phone.

Specifications

The Poco C31 comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ screen with TUV Rheinland certified reading mode 2.0 display that protects the eyes from harmful blue light. It is powered by the MedieTek Helio G35 and comes with up to 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB storage. There is a 32GB storage variant with 3GB RAM as well.

There is a 13MP primary camera on the Poco C31 along with a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP Macro sensor. There‘s a 5,000mAh battery that comes with a dated MicroUSB port for charging and data transfers. The phone also has a expandable memory card slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Pricing and availability

Poco has priced the C31 starting at Rs 8,499 and the phone will be available in two colour variants of Royal Blue and Shadow Gray. Both the variants of POCO C31 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 7,999 and Rs 8,999 respectively during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. Additionally there will be a 10% discount on ICICI and Axis debit/credit cards.

Other Poco discounts

Poco will also be offering more discounts on other Poco smartphones during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The Poco X3 Pro will be available at a starting price of Rs 16,999. The Poco M2 Pro will be available at Rs 11,999, the Poco F3 GT will be available for Rs 26,999 and the Poco M3 Pro is available for Rs 14,499.

