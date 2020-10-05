scorecardresearch
Poco C3 launch set for tomorrow: Here are the details

Poco has revealed key specifications of its upcoming Poco C3 ahead of its launch. Here's a look at everything we know about the upcoming phone.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | October 5, 2020 8:34:59 pm
Poco C3, Poco, Poco C3 India launch, Poco C3 India launch date, Poco C3 specifications, Poco C3 specs, Poco C3 features, Poco C3 India price, Poco C3 price in IndiaPoco C3 will feature a 13MP triple camera setup on the back inside of a square module. (Image: Poco)

Poco is looking to launch a new budget smartphone, Poco C3 in India on October 6. The company ahead of the launch has revealed key features of the upcoming phone via official teasers posted on its social media platforms. It has also revealed how the phone will look like. Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about the upcoming smartphone.

Poco C3: Price

Poco India in a tweet had revealed that the Poco C3 will be priced under Rs 10,000 in India. The company is yet to reveal the price of the smartphone.

Reports suggest that the Poco C3 will be a rebranded Redmi 9C, which was launched in Malaysia earlier this year. To recall, the Redmi 9C was launched as a rebranded Redmi 9 in India, recently.

Poco C3: Confirmed specifications

Flipkart has already set up a dedicated microsite for the upcoming Poco C3, where it has revealed that the device will come with up to 4GB of RAM. The page also revealed that the device will come with a 5,000mAh battery.

The company via multiple teaser tweets has revealed that the device will feature a triple camera setup on the back inside of a square module. It will consist of a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it will sport a waterdrop style notch, which is expected to feature a 5MP sensor for taking selfies.

Poco C3: Expected specifications

Poco C3 will reportedly sport a 6.53-inch HD+ Dot Drop display with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels. It will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 processor. It will run Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 12 skin on top. The device will support 10W fast charging. On the front, it will sport a 5MP sensor for taking selfies.

