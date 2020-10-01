scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, October 01, 2020
MUST READ

Poco C3 launch in India on October 6: Here’s what we know so far

Poco is looking to launch its budget Realme C3 in India on October 6, here's everything you need to know about it.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | October 1, 2020 4:18:08 pm
Poco C3, Poco, Poco C3 India launch, Poco C3 India launch date, Poco C3 specifications, Poco C3 specs, Poco C3 features, Poco C3 India price, Poco C3 price in IndiaIt is being said that the Poco C3 will be the company's budget offering, which will lie below its X series and M series in India. (Image: Poco)

Poco is looking to launch a new smartphone in the Indian market called the Poco C3. The company via its official Twitter handle has announced that it will be launching the device on October 6 at 12 Noon, via a livstream on YouTube. The company is using the tagline Poco C3 is “The Game Changer”, for this launch.

It is being said that the Poco C3 will be the company’s budget offering, which will lie below its X series and M series in India. According to an earlier report by LeakerBaba the device retail box will have a written price of 10,990 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. It is expected to launch at a price lower than the one written on box. The retail box image consisted of the model number M2006C3MI, which is the same model number spotted earlier on Bluetooth SIG’s website as a part of a list of Redmi 9 series.

The Redmi 9C international variant sports a model number M2006C3MG, which is quite similar to the Poco C3. This might mean that the Poco C3 may be a rebranded Redmi 9C for the Indian market.

To recall, Redmi 9C was originally launched in Malaysia and has already been launched in India as the Redmi 9 with minor tweaks.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Poco C3: Expected specifications

Poco C3 is expected to sport a 6.53-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. It will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor paired with 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 4GB RAM/64GB storage. It will run Googles Android 10 operating system with the company’s owbn MIUI 12 skin on top. All of this will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.

It will feature a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor paired wuith a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it will feature a 5MP sensor for taking selfies.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

transfer email data, gmail, yahoo mail, hotmail, transfer to gmail, switch to gmail
Gmail, Google Drive, Docs, and other G-Suite services suffer global outage

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Oct 01: Latest News

Advertisement