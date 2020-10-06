Poco C3 launched at Rs 7,499 in India, takes on Realme C series

Poco C3 launched in India

Poco launched an entry-level Poco C3 in India today through a virtual event on YouTube and some other streaming platforms. The C in the Poco C3 stands for the “camera”, the company claims. With the C3, the company aims to take on the likes of smartphones like Realme C15, C12, and C11 launched just a few months ago. The Poco C3 India price starts at Rs 7,499. With the C series Poco now offers four lineups in the country including Poco C, M, X and F.

Poco C3 price in India

The Poco C3 comes in two variants in India including 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The 3GB RAM model of the phone is priced at Rs 7,499 while the 4GB RAM model comes at a price of Rs 8,999. The phone will be available on Flipkart starting September 16. Notably, these are introductory pricing.

Poco C3 highlights

— The Poco C3 comes packed with triple cameras at the rear panel. The phone includes a 13MP main lens + 2MP macro lens + 2MP portrait camera setup at the back. The company claims that the phone is capable of capturing detailed photos with spot-on colours. Even the macro camera of the Poco C3 is claimed to capture good amount of details. Poco’s Anuj Sharma also claims that the phone is capable of capturing good portrait shots with proper edge detection.

— The Poco C3 comes with a signature two tone pattern similar to few other previously launched Poco phones. The gripping finish keeps fingerprints away similar to entry level phones from Redmi. The Poco C3 uses the M2 Pro like camera design. The phone comes in three colour options : Blue, Green, and Black.

— The Poco C3 comes packed with a 6.53-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 tall aspect ratio that the company claims offer good reading and viewing experience. The phone comes with dark mode as well for better content consumption.

— The Poco C3 is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone supports 3 card slots including 2 SIM slots and 1 microSD card slot. The storage can be expanded by up to 512GB storage.

— The phone comes in two variants – 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The phone includes a massive 5000mAh battery. There’s no mention of fast charging available here.

