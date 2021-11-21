Pixel 6A renders reveal Pixel 6 series-like design, no headphone jack

Now that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have launched, it seems the company’s next phone is going to be an affordable Pixel 6-series variant, the Pixel 6A. Now, new leaks for the phone have revealed its design and a couple of major changes that were long-awaited on the Pixel A-series phones.

The leaks come from Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) and 91mobiles and reveal a phone that looks exactly like the standard Pixel 6. The square camera island of the Pixel 5a has now been replaced with a Pixel 6-like camera bar.

So… Here comes your very first and very early look at the #Google #Pixel6a! (360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions) #FutureSquad On behalf of my Friends over @91mobiles -> https://t.co/7kzPc5STEU pic.twitter.com/Us8H6haEh8 — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) November 20, 2021

This bar can be seen sporting two camera sensors, which may include the main sensor and an ultrawide one. There is also an LED flash module thrown in on the right side of the bar.

More importantly, the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a staple feature in the A-series for a long, has now been replaced with an in-screen fingerprint scanner in the Pixel 6A, as per the leaks. This leaves the back of the phone with only the ‘G’ logo and the camera bar.

On the front, we see a thin-bezel design on three sides and a slight chin on the bottom. There is also a center-aligned punch-hole camera. The Pixel 6A will also apparently be the first phone in the A-series to ditch the 3.5mm headphone port.

There is also speculation over the Pixel 6A being powered by Google’s Tensor chip, although this is not confirmed as of now. It will be interesting to see the phone powered by the same chip that powers the Pixel 6 and if this is the case, we will likely see corners cut in other areas. More details on the phone should pop up online as we head closer to a launch.