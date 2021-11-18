Pixel 6 wired charging issue: Google issues clarification

Google had launched its Pixel 6 series of smartphones recently and the devices were said to come with support for 30W fast charging. Various users have reported that the Pixel 6 takes longer to charge compared to other smartphones that support 30W fast charging.

Now, Google has confirmed that Pixel 6 supports a peak power of 21W from a wired charger whereas Pixel 6 Pro can attain 23W peak power from a wired charger. This is much lower than the 30W wired fast charging speed that was advertised previously.

The company posted a detailed report on its Pixel support forum, which gives us an insight into how charging works on the new Pixel phones. Google says that the power delivered in a full charge cycle varies over the course of a single charge which has been introduced to increase the lifespan of the battery.

“We’ve optimised Pixel’s lithium-ion battery for high charge rates when the battery level is low. Pixel 6 can get up to 50 percent in around 30 minutes (with Google’s 30W USB-C Power Charger), and quickly reaches up to 80 percent in about an hour, depending on device usage and temperature.” Camille V, Community Manager said while detailing the same.

Since the launch of the Pixel 6 series, various users have complained about different bugs that are creating issues on the Google Pixel 6. One of the main issues reported by users pertains to the fingerprint scanner which is said to be unreliable and makes the device difficult to unlock.

Various users have reported the problem on Twitter, and Google has responded to those claims, with an explanation, without offering any solid solution.

The company has clarified that the issues are a result of “enhanced security algorithms” that the Pixel 6’s fingerprint scanner uses. Google says that these security measures can make a user’s fingerprint “take longer to verify or require more direct contact with the sensor.”

As for specifications, the Google Pixel 6 packs a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with support for up to 90Hz dynamic refresh rate. The Pixel 6 is powered by the Tensor chipset and is backed by a 4,614mAh battery. The device packs a 50MP dual rear camera setup.

The higher-end Pixel 6 Pro, on the other hand, packs a larger 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen with support for up to 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. The device is also powered by the new Tensor chip and is backed by a larger 5,003mAh battery with wireless charging support. The Pixel 6 Pro gets a 50MP triple rear camera setup.