Pixel 6 lineup to showcase Android 12 and Google’s Deep Tech Investments

The Pixel 6 is highly anticipated, and if Alphabet (Google’s parent company) CEO Sundar Pichai’s comments during the company’s Q2 2021 earnings have anything to go by, the upcoming premium smartphone series will be worth the wait. In a surprise tease, Pichai revealed that Google’s fall hardware will “showcase” Android 12 and “deep technology investments.

“Android 12 will, of course, be central to Google’s phone devices. I’m very excited by our fall lineup, which will showcase Android 12 and some of the deep technology investments that are helping us push boundaries,” Pichai said during a recent earnings call to discuss Alphabet’s second-quarter financial results.

Google is expected to launch its Pixel 6 lineup this fall, and although we don’t know have a set release date, reports suggest the new devices will go head-to-head with Apple’s iPhone 13 series. The success of the Pixel 6 matters to Google and its ambitions to compete with Apple and Samsung in the high-end smartphone market. So far, the Pixel series still hasn’t been seen as a legit competitor to the popular iPhone, despite Google’s lead in AI.

However, experts believe Google’s upcoming Pixel 6 might help the company grab market share, if it plays its cards well. The software giant is said to launch two versions of the Pixel 6, and both models will feature all-new designs and improved cameras. The soon-to-launch flagship lineup will reportedly be the first Google smartphones to be powered by a non-Snapdragon chip. The processor, code-named Whitechapel, is being developed alongside Samsung. This is the first time a Pixel phone will be powered by a Google-made chip.