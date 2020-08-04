Google Pixel 5 will arrive this fall to take on iPhone 12 but not in India

Google Pixel 5 confirmed (Image: Google) Google Pixel 5 confirmed (Image: Google)

Google finally announced the most-anticipated Pixel 4a at $349. The new Pixel phone competes with devices like iPhone SE (2020) and OnePlus Nord. We have compared the Pixel 4a and the iPhone SE (2020) and here’s how they stand against one another. Overall, the new Pixel 4a looks like a good successor to the last year’s Pixel 3a but unfortunately, consumers in India will not be able to buy the phone any time soon.

Pixel 4a release date delayed

Google has confirmed that the Pixel 4a will be available in India in the month of October while in the US it will be released as early as August 20 through the Google Store, BestBuy.com, Amazon, and more, as well as US carriers including Google Fi, US Cellular and Verizon. Google hasn’t stated any reason for the delayed release of the Pixel 4a in the country but it could be due to the on-going pandemic. Google imports its Pixel devices to India and Covid-19 could act as a barrier right now.

The tech giant is yet to reveal the India pricing of the Pixel 4a. In the United States, the phone is priced at $349 that roughly translates to around Rs 26,000. Due to an increase in the GST, the price of the Pixel 4a in India may go up slightly. For Google to announce the final price of the Pixel 4a we will need to wait for a few months.

No Pixel 5 in India

Besides launching the Pixel 4a, Google also announced details of Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5. The tech giant has revealed that the Pixel 5 will be released this fall — roughly around September to October — right around when Apple will release its iPhone 12 series which has been delayed by a few weeks now. Read the details here.

The company is yet to reveal specification details of Pixel 5 but Google did confirm the markets that will get the Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 and the list doesn’t include India. The Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 will be available in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan and Australia. The tech giant has said it will reveal details of the upcoming Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 in the days to come.

Besides Pixel 5, the Pixel 4a (5G) will also not head to the Indian market, Google has confirmed. Starting at $499, the Pixel 4a (5G) will also be available in markets that will get the Pixel 5. The markets include the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia.

Why Pixel 5 won’t come to India?

Well, the reason could be the same as to why the Pixel 4 series didn’t head to the Indian market. The Google Pixel 4 didn’t come to India due to the feature radar sensor, dubbed Project Soli. The feature works on 60GHz spectrum and allows Pixel 4 to support air gestures so users can wave their hands at the phone to execute certain actions. It is due to the licensing issues for the 60GHz spectrum that Pixel 4 didn’t launch in India. It is likely that the Pixel 5 will sport the same feature and hence may not arrive in India.

Another reason why Google probably wants to skip the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a (5G) in India is because the country is yet to be 5G ready and both the devices come with 5G support, the company has confirmed.

