Google Pixel 5 launch in October: Everything we about the flagship phone

Google Pixel 5a will launch this fall

Google recently launched the affordable Pixel 4a in the global market, but in India, the smartphone will be available only in the month of October. That is also the time when Google will launch its flagship smartphone aka Pixel 5. The tech giant has confirmed that the Pixel 5 alongside the Pixel 4a will launch this fall and “bring the features people love—like an incredible camera and feature drops that make your phone better over time—packaged in sleek new hardware at more affordable prices.”

Ahead of the launch a lot of details about Pixel 5 have been revealed. Let’s take a look at everything we know about Pixel 5 so far.

What we know about Pixel 5 so far

Google Pixel 5 has been spotted on a benchmarking website for the first time with some of its key specifications. The listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice website.

The listing reveals that the Pixel phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and not Snapdragon 800 series chipset. Notably, Snapdragon 765 SoC is the same processor that powered the OnePlus Nord, the company’s latest mid-range smartphone available in the market. Until the last Pixel, Pixel 4, the flagship Google Pixel series came bundled with flagship-level Snapdragon 800 series processors. The Pixel 4 series including the 4XL is powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor.

Also Read | The most exciting smartphones coming in second-half of 2020

Google Pixel 5 details leak ahead of launch (Image: Google) Google Pixel 5 details leak ahead of launch (Image: Google)

The listing also confirms that the upcoming Pixel phone will come with up to 8GB RAM. The benchmarking website shows the name of the device as ‘Google Pixel 5’ running on Android 11. The listing shows the Pixel 5 listed right below the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. It shows that despite sporting a Snapdragon 700 series processor the Pixel 5 is almost close to the Pixel 4 series. It appears with 39.4.

These specifications are yet to be confirmed by Google so take them with a pinch of salt for now. The only thing Google has confirmed so far is the launch details. The company has confirmed that Pixel 5 will launch in fall alongside the Pixel 4a.

The company has also confirmed the markets that will get Pixel 5 and India is not there on the list. The markets that are confirmed to get the Pixel 5 are US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan and Australia. “In the coming months, we’ll share more about these devices3 and our approach to 5G,” Google said in the blog.

Meanwhile, Google has launched Pixel 4a in the global market at a price of $349. The India price of the Pixel 4a is yet to be revealed.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.