Not Pixel 5 but Pixel 4a arrives in India on October 14, up from grabs on Flipkart

Pixel 4a will finally launch in India on October 17.

Google on Wednesday launched the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G during the Launch Night In virtual event. The Pixel 5 has been priced at $699 which roughly translates to Rs 51,000 while the Pixel 4a 5G is slightly cheaper and is priced at $499, which comes around Rs 37,000 approximately. Both the phones will be available in the US but not in India and that could possibly be due to the 5G capabilities.

Well, that doesn’t mean no Pixel phone is coming to the country, Google confirmed that the Pixel 4a that was announced a few months ago in the global market will make its way to the market in the days to come. Although late, Pixel 4a will finally launch in India on October 17.

In reply to a Twitter user who asked when the Pixel 5 will come to India Google said that the phone will not make it to India. The company further added that however the regular variant of the Pixel 4a will arrive on October 17. In addition, in the same tweet, Google confirmed that the Pixel 5 will be sold exclusively on Flipkart.

No, but the Pixel 4a will release in India on October 17th and will be available for purchase on Flipkart. To learn more about the Pixel 4a check out the official blog post here: https://t.co/EOgWtQ7NMg — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) September 30, 2020

Flipkart has also created a microsite for the same that states that the Pixel 4a is coming to India very soon. The page lists all of the specifications of the phone. However, there’s no mention of the pricing here. However, in a blog post, Google stated that the price of the Pixel 4a in India will be revealed closer to its launch so we can expect the pricing in the next few days or so.

Globally, the Pixel 4a is priced at $349 (approx Rs 25,673) for the sole 128GB variant with 6GB RAM.

Google Pixel 4a specs

The Google Pixel 4a comes with a 5.8-inch Full HD OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The phone offers a standard 60Hz refresh display unlike the Pixel 5 which is also expensive. Google Pixel 4a is available in only black colour, incorporates fingerprint scanner on the back. In terms of power, the Pixel 4a is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor with Adreno 618 paired with 128GB of internal storage and 6GB RAM. On the back, Google Pixel 4a had a single 12.2MP camera while for selfies there’s an 8MP shooter. The phone is backed by a 3,140 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support out-fo-the-box.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd