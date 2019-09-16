Pixel 4a could get surprise unveiling at Google’s October event

Google is expected to take the wraps off the Pixel 4a at the company’s rumoured October 15 event, but so far, very little has been revealed. With less than a month left for the big reveal, the soon-to-be-launched “affordable” flagship smartphone has been revealed in a new leak.

A code found in the upcoming Google Camera app hints at the existence of the Pixel 4a, which is codenamed “needlefish.” 9to5Google has found a reference to a “needlefish” device, alongside the “Coral” and “Flame” codenames. The publication suspects that Google might be preparing a third Pixel smartphone that could debut with the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

Previous information from the Android 10 beta revealed that the Pixel 4 is codenamed “Coral”, and the Pixel 4 XL is codenamed “Flame.” The third device, codenamed “needlefish”, doesn’t have a corresponding device yet.

It would be a surprise if Google announces a new mid-range Pixel smartphone, alongside the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. The company unveiled the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL at Google’s annual I/O 2019 in May. Sure, the low-end Pixel 3a helped drive volumes but it would be too early to expect its successor in the market. That said, Google could introduce the Pixel 4a to take on the iPhone 11, which is more affordable than the iPhone XR at launch.

Google may launch its Pixel 4 lineup on October 15, as indicated by a render shared by Evan Blass. As far as we know, there will be two smartphones – Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL – featuring 90Hz displays, Snapdragon 855 processor and dual-cameras on the back. In a YouTube video and blog post, Google already revealed that the Pixel 4 will feature FaceID-like unlocking mechanism, instead of a regular fingerprint scanner on the back. The device will also come with a soli radar chip, which detects hand movements using radars.