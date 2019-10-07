Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL preview: Everything we know so far about Google’s next flagship phones

Google typically releases new Pixel-branded smartphones each October, and 2019 is shaping to be no different. This year, Google is expected to launch two smartphones – the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL. And once again the biggest change will come in the phone’s camera, which is expected to get a dual-camera setup. Other than packing improved cameras, the Pixel 4 series will be getting FaceID-like TrueDepth cameras and the Soli chip that uses radars to detect hand movements.

Google’s Pixel smartphones aren’t about the specifications, design or features. They showcase Google’s strength in the software department and computational photography that involves artificial intelligence (AI). With Apple and Samsung already generated excited around their flagship smartphones, all eyes are on Google’s new Pixel lineup which it plans to launch in New York on October 15.

Here’s everything we know about the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL: Leaked Canadian pricing

With the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL about to be released on October 15, possible Canadian prices for the flagship series have been leaked. Courtesy of Evan Blass, base variants of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will end up costing CAD$1049.95 (Rs 55,951) and CAD$1199.95 (Rs 63,944). Meanwhile, top-end variants of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are priced as follows: CAD$1199.95 (Rs 63,944) and CAD$1359.95 (Rs 72,471). The flagship phones will be made available in two storage capacities: 64GB and 128GB. Of course, both phones are priced on the higher side. However, every flagship smartphones these days cost in the same price bracket.

Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL: ‘Raise to talk’ for Google Assistant

The Pixel 4 lineup may include a new “raise to talk” feature that will be part of the all-new Google Assistant, reports 9to5Google. So essentially, users could ask the question and immediately ask the question or issue a command. As long as it comes directly after raising the voice, Google Assistant will listen. Otherwise, it will ignore it. The thing to keep in mind that the Google Assistant will handle speech recognition on-device. However, it’s not clear if the feature will be available immediately at launch.

Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL: Full official specifications

9to5Google has got access to the full spec sheet for the Pixel 4 lineup. And it appears that everything we’ve heard so far about the new phones is pretty much true. Both phones will have 90Hz smooth displays, with the Pixel 4 sporting a 5.7-inch screen and the Pixel 4 XL being 6.3-inches. Not just the size is different, the phones offer different screen resolutions as well.

Both Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL come with a Snapdragon 855 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB internal storage. The phones also come with something called the “Pixel Neural Engine” , which appears to be a revamped version of the Pixel Visual Core that featured in the Pixel 3 lineup.

As you might expect, there will be two cameras on the back of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. The setup consists of a 12MP Dual-Pixel sensor and a 16MP telephoto sensor. It is being said that the Pixel 4’s camera will support 8x zoom, an improved Night Sight feature, and the all-new Motion mode for shooting action shots.

And on the battery front, the Pixel 4 will reportedly feature a 2800mAh battery and the Pixel 4 XL will have a 3700mAh battery.

Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL: Other confirmed features

Google has already confirmed the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will feature Motion Sense. The phone will include a soli chip that uses radars to recognise hand movements without any physical contact with the device. The new feature will allow users to skip songs, snooze alarms and silent phone calls just by waving your hands. According to Google, the Pixel 4 with the “Soli” chip will be made available in select markets.

In addition to Motion Sense, Google also confirmed that the Pixel 4 lineup will feature an advanced face unlock feature using a dot projector and infrared sensors just like Apple’s FaceID.

The tech giant itself has revealed that the Pixel 4 will have a massive, square-shaped camera bump that houses two cameras. Both phones will run Android 10, the latest version of the mobile operating system, out of the box.