Pixel 4 name dropped by Google employee, launch soon?

A recent change in the AOSP (Android Open Source Project) Gerrit system shows that Pixel 4 will have a built-in dual-SIM functionality. (Image of Google Pixel 3 XL)

Google Pixel 4 might already be in the works, reveals a comment by Google employee. As per a 9to5Google report, references to Google Pixel 4 were made in comments on an Android Open Source Project code by a Google developer.

Google typically launches its new smartphone in the September-October time frame, but Pixel 4 leaks have started to surface online early. The phone will succeed Pixel 3 that was launched in October last year.

However, this is not the first time that details of Pixel 4 have surfaced online. A recent change in the AOSP (Android Open Source Project) Gerrit system shows that the upcoming Pixel flagship will have a built-in dual-SIM functionality, as per a report by XDA Developers.

Not much is know about the Pixel 4 at this point, though Google recently filed a patent with World Intellectual Property Organisation for an all-screen smartphone with no notch, ports or holes. Of course, it seems too early to speculate whether the device is Pixel 4.

The sketches in Google’s patent reveal a mysterious device, which will have a two-tone back, a fingerprint scanner, and a single rear camera, like the Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3. The phone will not have a notch.

Meanwhile, the search giant has also filed a patent for its foldable smartphone. As per patent images, the Google foldable device will likely have an inward folding display. It will have a single fold and the patent filing has images of the device partially folded as well as fully folded.

