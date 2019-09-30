The Google Pixel 4 leaks show no signs of stopping. Details about the Motion Sense feature along with the list of supported apps, countries and image renders of the phones were revealed last week. Now, videos showing the next-gen Google Assistant on the Pixel 4 phones have been posted by 9to5Google.

Another app that has leaked online shows a new voice recorder on the Pixel 4, which will automatically transcribe text, according to XDA Developers. The Pixel 4 launch event is taking place on October 15 in New York.

Google Pixel 4 and new Assistant

Google had demoed the new Assistant back at I/O 2019 in May earlier this earlier, which is supposed to be a much faster and smoother version. In the videos posted by 9to5Google, it can be seen that Google has tweaked the user interface of Assistant, which is more compact and no longer takes up the full screen. The user’s profile image always appears in the top-right, when one is talking to the Assistant in this new look as well, according to the leaked videos.

The new Google Assistant on Pixel 4 phones will also support back-to-back commands, which has been present on the Google Nest Hub and the Google Home speakers. One of the videos posted by 9to5Google shows a user getting a text message from someone asking when their flight will land; the user then asks the Assistant for the itinerary and then Google just texts the details right back to the person who had messaged in the first place.

It looks like the new Assistant will understand the context and will not need specific commands at all times. One video also shows the new Google Assistant being used to control apps. In the video the user asks the Assistant to show recent photos on Google Photos. The user is then be able to pick a picture and even asked the Assistant to send the picture in a message.

Google Pixel 4 and Google Recorder App

XDA Developers has put out details of the transcription app. According to the report, the Google Recorder app on Pixel 4 will automatically transcribe audio recordings and lets users search through them as well. Screenshots of the app were shared by the website, which also show that the app will tell the user about the transcription feature, when they first open it.

It looks like the Google Recorder app will get the update on the Play Store as well, which means the transcription feature could come to other phones as well. The report also says that one can find a specific part of the audio recording by searching for a word or phrase spoken in the recording. It was also revealed by XDA-Developers that the live caption feature of Android 10 will feature with the Pixel 4 series.