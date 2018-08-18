Pixel 2 users report performance issues, lag on smartphone

A lot of Google Pixel 2 XL users including Android Police founder Artem Russakovskii are facing performance level issues with the 2017 flagship smartphone A lot of Google Pixel 2 XL users including Android Police founder Artem Russakovskii are facing performance level issues with the 2017 flagship smartphone

A lot of Google Pixel 2 XL users, including Android Police founder Artem Russakovskii, are facing performance level issues with the 2017 flagship smartphone. Multiple users have reported lagging issues with the Google Pixel 2 XL. Previously, a prominent Technology YouTuber Marques Brownlee reported a similar issue in his video.

According to both Russakovskii and Brownlee, Google Pixel 2 units have become a lot slower over the year. Google Pixel 2 XL was announced in October last year alongside the Pixel 2.

Russakovskii said that his Pixel 2 XL unit is “devastatingly and embarrassingly laggy,” both running Android Oreo and Android P Developer Preview. According to Russakovskii, there have been no improvements for months. Russakovskii posted a video on Twitter explaining the issue.

The Google engineer and PR person just left after spending about 2 hours analyzing the laggy Pixel 2 XL. Unlike a car that stops making noise when you take it to a mechanic, the phone was extremely laggy to the point that both of them were visibly surprised. — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) August 13, 2018 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“When your camera takes 10 seconds to load, then switching to video takes another 10, and then when you take the actual video, it records lag onto the video, you just want to smash the thing in,” Russakovskii added. He further said that both Google engineer and PR person spent two hours with the Pixel 2 XL in question.

Russakovskii said, “Unlike a car that stops making noise when you take it to a mechanic, the phone was extremely laggy to the point that both of them were visibly surprised.” Although Russakovskii is yet to hear from the company, he is using the replacement Google Pixel 2 XL unit, which he calls a lot faster with the same set of tasks and applications.

Meanwhile, 9to5Google’s Stephen Hall claims to have received an anonymous tip that Google has identified three possible reasons causing performance lagging on Google Pixel 2 XL and one of the causes would require hardware replacements.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd