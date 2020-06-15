Phones launching this week: Oppo Find X2 series, Nokia 5310, Samsung Galaxy A21s and more

Here’s a curated list of all the new smartphones which are expected to launch this week. (Image: Oppo) Here’s a curated list of all the new smartphones which are expected to launch this week. (Image: Oppo)

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of people across the world are working from their homes. Due to this, most of us are searching for a new smartphone and other gadgets that are powerful enough to get us through these unprecedented times. Smartphone manufacturers are seeing this as an opportunity and have been on a smartphone launching spree since the nations across the world eased lockdown restrictions.

This week is no less, with a number of companies like HMD Global, Samsung, and Oppo launching new smartphones. Here’s a list of all the new smartphones which are expected to launch this week:

Oppo Find X2 series

Oppo has confirmed that it will be launching its Oppo Find X2 series of smartphones in India on June 17. The series includes Oppo Find X2, Oppo Find X2 Pro, Oppo Find X2 Lite, and Oppo Find X2 Neo. However, various reports suggest that the company will only be launching the Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro in the country.

Nokia 5310

HMD Global, since the day they acquired the Nokia phones brand license, have been refreshing popular phone models of the past like the Nokia 3310. The company recently showcased its Nokia 5310, which is a refreshed version of the older generation Nokia 5310 XpressMusic. The company is now ready to bring the device to India and has set the launch date to be June 16. The device is expected to be priced under Rs 5,000 and will come in the classic white/red and black/red colour options. The device will run Series 30+ software.

Samsung Galaxy A21s

Samsung has recently been launching a lot of A and M series of smartphones in India. According to a report by Outlook India, the company is planning to launch its Galaxy A21s smartphone this week. The device is expected to be priced below Rs 20,000 and will come with features like a 48MP quad-camera setup, 5000mAh battery, and much more.

Oppo A11k, A12, A52

Oppo will reportedly be launching three new smartphones, dubbed Oppo A11k, Oppo A12, and Oppo A52 in India according to 91Mobiles and tipster Ishan Agarwal. All of these phones will be priced under Rs 20,000. The company has not revealed anything about these smartphones, due to which it is expected to launch these via a press release and not by hosting a large tech event.

