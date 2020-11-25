Mobile phones expected to launch in India soon: Vivo V20 Pro, Nokia 3.4, and more

Nokia has launched two new smartphones including Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4

2020 is about to come to an end and smartphone brands still have new devices to launch in markets like India. Nokia is expected to unveil two new phones in the country on November 26, while Vivo is rumoured to launch the V20 Pro smartphone on December 2. We might also witness the launch of Motorola Moto G 5G and Moto G9 Power phones. If you are interested in these devices, then read on to know more about them.

Vivo V20 Pro

The company has already launched the Vivo V20 in India and now it is expected to launch the Vivo V20 Pro smartphone. The Pro version is tipped to launch on December 2. Ahead of the launch, the device’s preorder offers and other details have been spotted online. It is said to cost around Rs 29,990 in India. As the Vivo V20 Pro is already outside India, we know the specifications of the device.

It packs a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, Snapdragon 765G SoC, and a 4,000mAh battery with support for 33W FlashCharge tech. It runs Android 11 out of the box. The triple rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. On the front, there is a 44-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor.

Nokia 2.4

The Nokia 2.4 will likely launch on November 26, as per the teaser released by the brand. This Nokia phone is already available for purchase in Europe. The device offers a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, and a 4,500mAh battery. It ships with Android 10 and has a dual rear camera setup. It comprises of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, you get a 5-megapixel camera. The Nokia 2.4 is priced at EUR 119 in Europe, which is around Rs 10,500 in India. The India price of the handset is expected to be slightly cheaper.

Nokia 3.4

The Nokia 3.4 smartphone is expected to launch alongside the Nokia 2.4 handset. It is expected to be priced under Rs 10,000 in India, considering the entry-level specifications. It features a 6.39-inch HD+ display, a punch-hole display design, a dedicated Google Assistant button, Snapdragon 460 SoC, and a 4,000mAh battery. The rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Motorola Moto G 5G

The official launch date of this Motorola phone is currently unknown, but it is tipped to launch in India soon. The Moto G 5G was recently launched in Europe for EUR 299.99 (approximately Rs 26,300). It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display, a Snapdragon 750G processor, and a 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast charge. The rear camera setup has a 48-megapixel camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, the Moto G 5G has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. It is IP52 certified for dust protection.

Motorola Moto G9 Power

The Moto G9 Power is also expected to make its debut in India. The exact launch date is yet to be revealed by the company. In Europe, the device is being sold for EUR 199 (approximately Rs 17,500). The Moto G9 Power comes with a 6.8-inch HD+ IPS display, and a Snapdragon 662 SoC. The triple camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel camera. There is a 6,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging.

