Paytm Mall sale: Google Pixel 3 with 64GB storage at Rs 62,983

Paytm Mall is offering special deals on the Google Pixel 3 64GB internal storage variant. This offer will be valid until December 19, and can be availed across multiple payment modes. Pixel 3 units will be available in Clearly White and Just Black variants during this sale. The phone was launched in October with a price tag of Rs 71,000, along with the Pixel 3 XL.

Advertising

Consumers seeking deals on the Pixel 3 64GB storage option will get the phone at a discounted price of Rs 66,298. Over and above this, Paytm Mall shoppers can seek the ‘SAVE5’ promo code on the order, to receive cashback worth Rs 3,315 with the phone. This brings down the effective sale price to Rs 62,983.

Although the Paytm Mall homepage does mention benefits via HDFC Bank, the same does not appear with the phone’s product listing. Subject to terms and conditions, those purchasing this Pixel 3 variant would receive 10 per cent discount on transactions made from HDFC Bank Credit and Debit cards, including EMI transactions.

Pixel 3 has a 5.5-inch full HD+ flexible OLED display with HDR compatibility, an 18:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Running the Snapdragon 845 processor, it is based on Android 9 Pie, and is backed by a 2915mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Advertising

The phone is available with 4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB of internal storage, and expandable storage up to 256GB.

The phone comes with a 12.2MP rear camera, that comes with Night Sight for improved low-light photography. Pixel 3 offers dual front cameras over its display notch, that are horizontally aligned in an 8MP+8MP configuration. Wi-Fi 2.4GHz + 5.0GHz 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0 + LE, NFC support, Google Cast, GPS/GLONASS, and a type-C USB port are among the phone’s connectivity options.