Panasonic Eluga X1, X1 Pro with wireless charging launched: Price in India, features

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro price in India, specifications, features: The highlight of the smartphone is it’s wireless charging support and tall 19:9 notch-style display.

Panasonic has launched its flagship smartphone, Eluga X1 Pro at an event in New Delhi. Priced at Rs 26,990, the new Eluga X1 Pro will be available for purchase from October 10. The highlight of the new Panasonic flagship smartphone is it’s wireless charging support and tall 19:9 notch-style display. The company also announced Eluga X1 that comes with the same specifications as the Pro variant, except it features 4GB RAM and 64GB storage compared to 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM on Eluga X1 Pro. The Eluga X1 will cost Rs 22,990.

In terms of specifications, Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro features a 6.18-inch full HD+ 19:9 display with a notch on top. The display has 2246 x 1080 pixel resolution and Corning Gorilla glass layered on top for added protection. Powering the phone is a MediaTek Helio P60 processor clocked at 2.0GHz and paired with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. It comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

Encased in glass body, Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro offers dual camera set up at the back which are stacked vertically. The dual lenses comprise of a 16MP primary camera and a 5MP secondary camera sensor. The native camera app includes a bunch of features like Night mode, Backlight, Slow-mo and Bokeh effect as well. Up front, it has a 16MP camera sensor that supports 3D facial recognition for unlocking the device. Eluga X1 variant has infra-red face unlock. The new Eluga X1 Pro has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well which is placed below the dual rear camera.

The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo right out-of-the box and offer a simple user interface. It packs a 3,000mAh battery and comes with wireless charging support. Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro does not include a 3.5mm audio jack, however, the company has bundled a USB-C adapter along with the phone.

