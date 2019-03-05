Panasonic Eluga Ray 800 launched in India: Price, specifications

Panasonic has launched a new entry-level smartphone dubbed, Panasonic Eluga Ray 800 in India. It is priced at Rs 9,999 and will be made available to customers via all e-commerce platforms and leading retail outlets. The device will be made available in only one colour option – Stunning Gold.

Key features of the device include 5.5-inch full HD display, Android 7.0 Nougat, Arbo Hub, Octa-Core processor, 4,000mAh battery and 4GB RAM.

Panasonic Eluga Ray 800 sports a 5.5-inch full HD display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels and Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. The device is powered by an Octa-Core processor clocked at 1.8GHz, the company hasn’t revealed, which processor is on the smartphone.

The device will come with 4GB of RAM paired with 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. It will run Google’s Android 7.0 Nougat operating system. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery.

Panasonic Eluga Ray 800 sports a 13MP primary sensor on the back. On the front, it features an 8MP sensor to take selfies. Both the camera modules come paired with an LED flash.

In terms of connectivity options, the Panasonic Eluga Ray 800 comes with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth- BT4.2, and USB-OTG support.