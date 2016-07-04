Panasonic ELUGA Note launched: Key specifications, price and features

Panasonic Eluga Note features as 5.5-inch Full HD IPS LTPS display and 16 megapixel rear camera. (Source: Shruti Dhapola) Panasonic Eluga Note features as 5.5-inch Full HD IPS LTPS display and 16 megapixel rear camera. (Source: Shruti Dhapola)

Panasonic Eluga Note smartphone has been launched by the company in India priced at Rs 13,290. Panasonic’s new Eluga Note will be available across platforms for sale.

Eluga Note features a 5.5-inch Full HD IPS LTPS display and 16 megapixel rear camera with triple LED flash and 5 megapixel front camera. Given the kind of specs and pricing, Panasonic is targeting the Rs 10,000-Rs 15,000 price band, which also includes smartphones like Redmi Note 3, Le 2, Micromax Canvas 6, Moto G4 Plus .

Eluga Note has a 1.3 Ghz octa-core processor, 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal memory. This is 4G VOLTE ready smartphone, and comes with a 3000mAH battery.

The smartphone’s 16 megapixel rear camera has F1.9 aperture to improve low-light performance and a 6P Lens for faster focus

Panasonic’s smartphone runs Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with the company’s FitHome user interface. The gold colour smartphone is 8.1 mm thick, and also includes an inbuilt IR sensor which allows a user to give control other home appliances like TV, Air Conditioners etc.

“Panasonic always believes in creating a better life and a better world for our customers. We are confident with ELUGA Note, will enhance our market share as an emerging smartphones brand and further strengthen our position in the price band of INR 10,000-15,000,” said Pankaj Rana, Business Head for Mobility Division, Panasonic India in a press statement.

