Panasonic Eluga 600 with 5.99-inch Big View HD+ display launched: Price, specifications

Panasonic Eluga 600 is powered by the MediaTek MT6739WA processor paired with IMG PowerVR GE8100 GPU.

Panasonic Eluga 600 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 7,999. The phone will be exclusively available on Flipkart starting October 11 in three colour options – black, blue and gold. Key features Panasonic Eluga 600 include 5.99-inch HD+ Big View display, 3GB RAM, Android 8.1 Oreo, Arbo Hub integration and a multi-function FPS button, which can be used to open apps, or like a camera shutter.

Panasonic Eluga Ray 600 sports a 5.99-inch HD+ IPS Big View display. It is powered by the MediaTek MT6739WA processor paired with IMG PowerVR GE8100 GPU for graphics performance. The device comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

Coming to the camera specifications, the Panasonic Eluga Ray 600 sports a 13MP sensor on the back paired with LED flash. On the front, it features an 8MP sensor with LED flash. Connectivity options include 4G, VoLTE, Bluetooth v4.1, A-GPS, GLONASS, a 3.5mm audio jack and a microUSB port for charging and data transfer.

