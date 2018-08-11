Palm working on a new smartphone with 3.3-inch display and Android 8.1 Oreo

In the leaked image renders of the device, it can be seen the model number will be PVG100. (Image: Android Police) In the leaked image renders of the device, it can be seen the model number will be PVG100. (Image: Android Police)

Palm was a consumer electronics brand which used to manufacture pocket PCs and smartphones in the early 2000’s. The last device it launched was the Palm Pre 3 with webOS seven years ago when it was under HP. Now a new report by AndroidPolice suggests the company is going to make a comeback soon with a small display smartphone running Google’s Android operating system.

According to the report, the new Palm smartphone codenamed Pepito will sport a 3.3-inch 720p display, making it one of the smallest smartphones on the market. The device will be backed by an 800mAh battery and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor paired with the Adreno 505 GPU. It will come with 3GB of RAM along with 32GB of internal storage. It will run Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo and will be a Verizon exclusive in the US. There is no word yet if it will be launched in other countries or not.

In the leaked image renders of the device, it can be seen the model number will be PVG100, which according to an earlier report was a model number for which Palm Venture Group had earlier received a certification from the Federal Communications Commission. The image also shows that the device will not sport a 3.5mm audio jack. It further stated that the smartphone will be made available in gold and the titanium colour options.

