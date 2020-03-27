P40 Pro Plus: Here’s what’s new in Huawei’s flagship smartphone

Huawei’s flagship P40 Pro Plus has monster specifications and a penta-lens camera system — here’s what’s new in the flagship smartphone. Huawei’s flagship P40 Pro Plus has monster specifications and a penta-lens camera system — here’s what’s new in the flagship smartphone.

Huawei is back in the news but this time not for controversial reasons. The Chinese tech giant on Thursday launched its P40 series in a live-streamed unveiling on YouTube. The new series consists of three premium smartphones but the device that hogged the limelight was the P40 Pro Plus.

It’s the most expensive smartphone in the company’s P40 lineup, costing 1399 euros (Rs 1,15,224). The top-end smartphone has a total of five cameras that boasts a 50MP wide-angle lens, 10x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom. The smartphone lacks Google’s services, thanks to US trade restrictions put into place last year. Instead, the phone ships with Huawei’s own app store, the AppGallery.

Despite the lack of Google Maps and YouTube, Huawei thinks the P40 Pro Plus can challenge both iPhone 11 Pro Max and Galaxy S20 Ultra. The flagship phone is set to be released on June 7.

Here are the top five features of the P40 Pro Plus.

Camera

The P40 Pro Plus has five cameras on the rear. The cameras are developed with German company Leica. There’s a 50MP f/1.9 wide-angle camera, a 40MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 8MP 3x optical zoom telephoto camera and a 8MP periscopic telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom, as well as a 3D camera for depth facing. In addition, it also supports up to 100x digital zoom. On the front, the phone offers a pill-shaped 32MP selfie camera and an additional camera for depth sensing.

Screen

The P40 Pro Plus has a larger 6.58-inch screen. It’s been dubbed ‘Overflow Display’, which is the same as a waterfall display. This means the display extends and curves at the sides. Plus, the P40 Pro Plus has also gained a fast refresh rate of up to 90Hz, compared with 60Hz for the P30 Pro, which means games will run buttery smooth.

Design

The design of the P40 Pro Plus is identical to the P40 and P40 Pro. However, the top-end model, comes in ceramic finishes only, in either black or white.

Battery

In the battery department, the P40 Pro Plus has a bigger 4200mAh battery. Interestingly, the handset also features 40W wireless fast-charging which is quick but not as fast as Oppo Super VOOC 2, at 65W.

Performance

Like Huawei’s Mate X foldable phone, the P40 Pro Plus will deliver a similar experience. Under the hood, it packs in the flagship Kirin 990 processor, 8GB RAM, and 5G connectivity. Expect the performance of the comparable to that of a phone with the Snapdragon 865 processor.

