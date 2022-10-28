OxygenOS 13 update: When your OnePlus smartphone will get Android 13

OnePlus announced its next custom skin – OxygenOS 13, based on Android 13 months ago. Since then, a stable OxygenOS 13 build has only been released for OnePlus’ current flagship phone – the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Now, however, the brand has revealed a timeline of when each of its eligible phones will receive the upgrade to the next Android version, or at least an open beta build of the same. For the uninitiated, an open beta version is a beta that’s ready for public testing by pretty much anyone who owns the device. These beta builds may feature minor buds, which are then squashed before a stable update is released.

Here’s a look at the timeline for the remaining supported OnePlus phones which are set to get OxygenOS 13.

Which phones have received beta updates?



OnePlus has already released the first open beta builds of OxygenOS 13 for a number of its phones. These include the OnePlus 10 Pro, which has since also received a stable update, along other older devices.

These are the OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G and OnePlus 9 5G, all os which were scheduled to get a beta update from September 2022.

The OnePlus 10T 5G, OnePlus 9RT 5G, OnePlus 9R 5G, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8T also have their open beta builds for Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 available.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G are the next devices in line, and are expected to get a beta OxygenOS 13 build from Q4 2022.

Which phones are yet to get beta updates?

The last few supported OnePlus phones which will be updated to OxygenOS 13 are the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus Nord 2 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, all of which are expected to get their first beta builds in the first half of 2023.

OnePlus has also not revealed any timeline for when these phones could get a stable update either, which means it may be weeks of beta testing and subsequent beta updates before users see a stable update pop up.