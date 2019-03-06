Oxygen OS 9.0.4 OTA update brings native Google Duo video calling on OnePlus 5, 5T

OnePlus is starting to roll out OxygenOS 9.0.4 for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T devices, which will bring in deep integration with Google Duo in the two devices. It means that while other video calling apps will continue to work as they did, Google Duo will become the primary video calling method on the two devices after the update.

Advertising

The OTA (over-the-air) update is incremental for now, that means it should reach a small percentage of users in the first phase followed by a broader rollout within a few days. The size of the update is 1.7GB.

Watch our OnePlus 6T review

OxygenOS 9.0.4 brings updated Android security patch to January 2019 along with general bug fixes and system improvements. The changelog of the update also mentions improved network stability as well as improved stability for OTA upgrade.

To recall, OnePlus showcased its first 5G smartphone prototype, at the MWC 2019 which would be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor along with a Qualcomm X50 model for 5G connectivity. OnePlus cleared that this device would be different than its next flagship device, dubbed OnePlus 7.

Recently, we also got a look at leaked renders of OnePlus 7 that show a full-screen display without a notch, a popup selfie camera and a triple camera setup at the back.

Also read | OxygenOS beta now open for OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T

Advertising

Also, a fresh leak revealed the camera specifications of the device claiming OnePlus 7 will carry a 12MP camera with f/1.5 aperture, a 20MP camera with f/2.6 aperture, and a 3D Time of Flight (TOF) sensor at the back and a 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture at the front.