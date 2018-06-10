OnePlus 6 gets OxygenOS 5.1.6 update: Adds selfie Portrait mode and more features

OnePlus is now rolling out the OxygenOS 5.1.6 for the OnePlus 6 smartphone which includes the selfie portrait feature and more. OnePlus is now rolling out the OxygenOS 5.1.6 for the OnePlus 6 smartphone which includes the selfie portrait feature and more.

OnePlus has announced that it is rolling out the latest OxygenOS 5.1.6 update for the OnePlus 6, the company’s latest flagship smartphone. The update brings a number of new features to the OnePlus 6, including Portrait mode for selfies, support for VoLTE on Idea network and the the ability to show the battery percentage in the status bar. The OnePlus 6 update is an over-the-air update and users should see it reflected in their settings.

The highlight of OxygenOS 5.1.6 is that it brings front-facing bokeh effect feature or Portrait mode for selfies. What this means is that 16MP front-facing camera will be able to blur the background of the subject with any issues. So for those who were waiting to take selfies with a blurred background, the latest update will add this feature. OnePlus had added a preview for Light bokeh effect in Portrait Mode, but for the rear camera only.

OxygenOS 5.1.6 also brings Idea 4G VoLTE support for the OnePlus 6 users in India. The software update also fixes stability issues with dual-SIM cards in the device. Plus, it also optimises call quality in the OnePlus 6. Additionally, OxygenOS 5.1.6 brings support for battery percentage in the status bar view on the screen.

The new update also improves ringtone volume and sound quality as well. Other notable additions include an option to schedule time for Do Not Disturb (DND) mode, optimises power consumption and improved system stability, enables a dual-4G option in SIM and network settings, and smart answer for Bluetooth devices. The latter function enables automatic answering of incoming calls when connecting a Bluetooth device, a headset, for instance.

“As always, this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users today, and we’ll begin a broader rollout in a few days,” says Manu J, Beta Program and Developer Relations, OnePlus, in a blog post. At the moment, the update is rolling out in select markets like Germany and Canada. Size of the update is said to be 223MB in size.

OnePlus 6 is already available in India and can be purchased from Amazon India and the OnePlus stores. OnePlus 6 costs Rs 34,999 for the base variant (6GB RAM + 64GB storage) and goes up to Rs 39,999 for the top-end model (8GB RAM +128GB storage). There’s a new Avengers Edition option also available which comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, but will cost Rs 44,999 in India.

