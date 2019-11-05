Original Google Pixel no longer getting security updates

The original Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones have not received the recent November security update, marking the end of official support from Google. The Software giant offered a promise of at least two years of support for the latest updates and three years of security updates. However, it is a bit strange to see the end of support considering the two phones recently received an Android 10 update, despite being launched in 2016.

Advertising

The Pixel and Pixel XL made their debut with Android 7.1 and have received three major Android updates. In contrast, most Android smartphones usually receive one or two Android updates. The November security patch fixes a number of bugs. For the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, the update brings smooth display improvements and camera quality improvements.

Google is one of a select few OEMs that push monthly security updates on its Pixel smartphones. The idea behind the monthly security updates is to keep smartphones secure and fixing known bugs and holes each month. The search giant hasn’t officially confirmed that the support has ended, but it does fit the company’s original promise.

However, if you own either of the two handsets, it is time to upgrade to a new smartphone. While Google has not launched the Pixel 4 in India because of the Soli radar chipset, but users can buy the Pixel 3a XL in India. The premium mid-range smartphone currently retails for Rs 39,999 on Flipkart.