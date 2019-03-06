Toggle Menu Sections
Oppo’s upcoming 48MP 10x lossless zoom camera phone will sport no camera bump

Oppo's Vice President, Brian Shen has confirmed that the upcoming device won't sport a camera bulge and instead, the camera will lay flat on the device's back.

According to camera specifications that were revealed at the company’s MWC 2019 event, the device will feature a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 120-degree ultra-wide sensor and a periscopic telephoto sensor.

Oppo recently showcased a prototype of its upcoming flagship smartphone with a 10x lossless zoom camera module at MWC 2019. We were able to test out the device at the event and here’s how we felt it performed.

The prototypes showcased at the event were enclosed in cases to hide the device’s design, due to which, we don’t know how the final device might end up looking like.

The company is expected to launch the device later this year. However, now Oppo’s Vice President, Brian Shen has confirmed that the upcoming device won’t sport a camera bulge and instead, the camera will lay flat on the device’s back. He also confirmed that it will feature Sony’s new 48MP sensor as the primary module.

The company has also stated that the triple camera module on the back is only 6.76mm thick, this was achieved by squeezing the autofocus motors in one location.

It is also being reported that the device might be named Oppo Find Z and will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor paired with an X50 chip to support 5G networks. The company has not officially revealed when the device will be launched globally, however, it is expected to launch by the end of Q2, 2019.

