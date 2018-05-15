Oppo Realme 1 launches today on Amazon India: Livestream, expected price, specs

Oppo’s Realme 1 smartphone will launch today on Amazon India and here’s a look at the expected price in India, specifications, features. Oppo’s Realme 1 smartphone will launch today on Amazon India and here’s a look at the expected price in India, specifications, features.

Realme is a new brand entering the Indian smartphone market, which is powered by China’s OPPO Mobiles. Realme 1 smartphone will launch today and it will be an Amazon exclusive smartphone. The e-commerce platform already has a dedicated page live for the same. Based on the information shared so far, the Oppo Realme 1 as it is being referred to, will be an affordable phone with a stylish design and likely compete against the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 5.

According to the Amazon page, the Realme 1 smartphone will come with a “unique diamond back design”, thus making it stand out against the “generic” design that has become common in the affordable smartphone category. Other features of the phone revealed by the page are an ‘AI processor’ and ‘AI-powered battery management.’ The phone will also come with 6GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage along with a Facial unlock feature as well. Based on the design of the phone shared on the Amazon page, it looks like there is no fingerprint scanner at the back or on the front of the smartphone. Realme 1’s launch will be streamed live on the company’s YouTube channel. The livestream starts at 12.30 pm.

Earlier specifications of the Realme 1 were leaked on Twitter by a blogger with the handle @bang_gogo_, who revealed that it will ship with Oppo’s ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and will feature a 6.0-inch IPS LCD FHD+ (2160×1080 pixels) display with the new 18:9 taller aspect ratio.The rear camera will be 13MP with portrait mode and an 8MP front camera with support for Portrait mode as well.



There will likely be AI-driven features on the camera, given that Oppo phones have had this for sometime, especially for tuning selfies. According to the leaks, the processor on Oppo Realme 1 will be the MediaTek MT6771 one with 6GB RAM on board. The phone’s battery will be 3,410mAh.

With Xiaomi dominating India’s smartphone market, especially in the budget category, other Chinese players are struggling to achieve the kind of success that the former has managed to do. So far Oppo and vivo have played in the mid-range category, with slightly higher priced products. However, with Realme 1, the company will be hoping to challenge rival Xiaomi, by offering a new alternative in the budget category. Realme 1 will likely be priced under Rs 15,000 given it will compete with Redmi Note 5 smartphone.

