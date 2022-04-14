Oppo’s next Reno could be the first Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 phone

A new leak has suggested that the Snapdragon 700-series chips are getting a successor with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, following Qualcomm’s new naming scheme for its processors that began with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

This new phone is expected to be one of the Oppo Reno 8 series, as per a new leak by Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station. The series is reportedly launching with the Snapdragon 7 Gen1 and a high end Dimensity chip paired with a MariSilicon X ISP.

The leak also suggests that one phone in the series, the PGAM10 model, will feature a 6.55” 120 Hz OLED display along with a 50MP main IMX766 sensor, plus an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. This could be joined by a 32MP selfie camera.

This is the model that will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip. This could be coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

Meanwhile, we still don’t know what MediaTek chipset will power the other phones in the series. This could be the Dimensity 8000 or 8100, but that’s just speculation for now.

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1: What to expect

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset is rumored to feature four Cortex-A710 and four A510 cores. The X2 core from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 could be skipped here because of its heating issues. The chipset is also expected to get a last-gen Adreno 662 GPU, compared to the Adreno 730 on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.