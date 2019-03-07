Oppo’s next flagship to come with 10x hybrid zoom, Snapdragon 855 processor and 4,065mAh battery

Oppo at MWC 2019, showcased a prototype version of its upcoming smartphone with a 10x lossless zoom camera on the back. It was being reported that this will be the successor to the company’s Find X smartphone and will be called, Oppo Find Z. We were able to test Oppo’s 10x lossless camera smartphone at MWC 2019, and here are our first impressions.

Oppo’s vice president, Brian Shen has revealed that the company’s next flagship smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. He also revealed that the device will come with a 10x hybrid zoom, which might be using the company’s 10x lossless zoom technology and will be backed by a 4,065mAh battery.

Shen yesterday also confirmed that the upcoming flagship smartphone with the 10x lossless zoom technology will sport Sony’s latest 48MP sensor as the primary module. He also stated that the device will sport no camera bump to accommodate the 10x lossless zoom triple camera module.

The company during its MWC 2019 presentation revealed that the device will feature a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 120-degree ultra-wide sensor and a periscopic telephoto sensor.

At the event, the company also stated that they have managed to get the triple camera module under 6.76mm in thickness. It was able to achieve this by squeezing two of the autofocus motors in one location.

According to earlier reports, the company is expected to launch the device by the end of Q2, 2019. It is also being said that this will be the company’s first 5G smartphone offering, which will come with Qualcomm’s X50 5G chip.