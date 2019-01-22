Oppo’s MWC 2019 event set for February 23, could launch Find X2 with 10x optical zoom

Oppo has confirmed that it will hold a press event in Barcelona, Spain on February 23, two days ahead of the official opening of MWC 2019. The company published its MWC 2019 invite on Twitter. The tagline features the hashtag #GetCloser, which gives us enough hint at the global showcase of its 10x optical zoom technology at an event on February 23.

Just last week, Oppo announced its 10x lossless zoom technology at its 2019 Future Technology Communication Conference. The technology is similar to the 5x optical zoom prototype which the company showcased it at last year’s MWC tech show in Barcelona. However, this time around, the company is adding an additional ultra-wide camera which has an equivalent focal range of 15.9mm. The setup now consists of three lenses to achieve 10x zoom.

Oppo says it will showcase its innovative camera at MWC 2019, but it’s not clear whether we will also going to see a commercial product that utilises the 10x optical zoom. Meanwhile, YouTuber MrWhoseTheBoss suspects that the Find X2 could be the first smartphone to come with the 10x optical zoom technology. The flagship smartphone is also said to feature a new in-display fingerprint scanner.

A possible foldable smartphone with 10x optical zoom could also be unveiled at MWC 2019. Though there is very little we know about the company’s first foldable smartphone. Mobile World Congress (MWC) is scheduled to run from February 25-28 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.