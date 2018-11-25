Oppo ColorOS 6.0 brings refreshed UI, new font, and more

Oppo has announced ColorOS 6.0 at an event in Shenzen, China. The custom interface on top of Android brings a host of features including a new Chinese text font called Oppo Sans. Oppo mentioned that its custom ROM is installed on more than 250 million devices in over 140 countries and regions.

Oppo cited that the latest ColorOS is designed for the bezel-less phone. However, the company did mention that the ColorOS 6.0 will work on older Oppo phones as well. The new Oppo custom ROM comes with White and gradient backgrounds. Oppo cites that the reason for choosing a white background and light colour gradients is meant to create more space and make UI appear ‘less cluttered.’

The new ColorOS 6.0 features machine learning capabilities as well. It basically freezes apps in the background instead of closing them. The AI application quick freeze is said to analyse a user’s app activity for two weeks to learn the usage pattern. The AI-based feature reduces power consumption by up to 7 per cent, as per the ITHome report.

The ColorOS 6.0 new Oppo Sans font has been created along with Chinese company Hanyi. According to ITHome, the new font comes with more modern, uniform and neat strokes. Oppo’s next major version of OS, ColorOS 6.0 will be officially released next year. Oppo introduced a ‘game sounder function’ as well to its new ColorOS, as per the report. The company has not shared any details regarding the latest ColorOS full changelog and the list of supported devices yet.