Oppo and Xiaomi may launch foldable smartphones in 2019, claims a report

A new report suggests that a couple more brands like Oppo and Xiaomi could be working on foldable smartphones A new report suggests that a couple more brands like Oppo and Xiaomi could be working on foldable smartphones

The year 2019 could be all about foldable smartphones. Amid reports about Huawei and Samsung’s plans for releasing foldable smartphones in the foreseeable future, a new report published in a South Korean news outlet ETNews suggests that a couple more smartphone brands like Oppo and Xiaomi could be working on foldable smartphones to release next year.

Both the brands are reportedly working with companies that supply components for foldable smartphones. Two key components as explained by Android Authority in this regard are hinges and foldable displays. Xiaomi and Oppo are expected to follow in the footsteps of Huawei, which will reportedly obtain OLED panel from BOE Technology Group. However, LG Display is also expected to be among prospective suppliers to join hands with Oppo and Xiaomi.

Also Read: Xiaomi Mi Note 4 (M1807E8A) with up to 8GB RAM found listed on TENAA?

According to a report, Xiaomi is likely to opt for fold-out design as opposed to Huawei and Samsung, which are reportedly working on the fold-in design. However, the report has not mentioned exactly what design Oppo is planning to implement. Notably, Xiaomi is best known for launching phones at an affordable price as compared to its competition. Hence, it remains to be seen what pricing strategy Xiaomi will implement with foldable smartphones if this report is indeed true.

Also Read: Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 design details leaked through MIUI 10

In other news, a mysterious Xiaomi phone, which is believed to be the Mi Note 4, has appeared on Chinese certification website TENAA. Interestingly enough, the listing mentions support for screen fingerprint recognition, which could be similar to in-display fingerprint readers found on Vivo X21 and Vivo Nex smartphones.

Meanwhile, a leak about the supposed Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 successor has also surfaced online. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is rumoured to feature a pop-up camera similar to Vivo Nex’s, and is likely to release with MIUI 10.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd