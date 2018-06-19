Oppo Find X with slide-out cameras revealed ahead of official launch

Oppo Find X comes with 6-4-inch curved OLED display, 3D facial recognition, and slide-out cameras. Oppo Find X comes with 6-4-inch curved OLED display, 3D facial recognition, and slide-out cameras.

Oppo Find X has been fully revealed ahead of the global debut in Paris, all thanks to The Verge. The publication has been given a pre-production to test and they’ve detailed Oppo’s flagship smartphone, including its specifications and features.

Perhaps the highlight of the Find X is its notchless display, which makes it completely different from the iPhone X. The handset sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ curved OLED display with no display notches or bezels. Oppo claims the Find X has a screen-to-body-ratio of 92.5 per cent.

Another interesting feature of the Oppo Find X is a motorised, slide-out camera. So the whole camera system is hidden until you want to use it. Once you activate the camera, the top portion of the phone slides up to reveal a 25MP front-facing snapper and 16MP+20MP dual camera. Oppo claims the camera can open in 0.5 seconds. The Vivo Nex also uses a pop-up mechanism, but it is limited to a selfie camera.

Apart from a unique motorised camera mechanism, Oppo Find X doesn’t feature a fingerprint scanner neither on the back or front of the device. Instead, the phone is completely dependent on 3D facial recognition for biometric authentication, similar to Apple iPhone X’s FaceID. This makes the Oppo Find X the world’s second Android smartphone after the Mi 8 Explorer Edition to use 3D facial recognition technology.

Other specifications of the Oppo Find X include a Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. The phone is backed by a 3730mAh battery and as expected it supports Oppo’s proprietary VOOC fast charging technology. Like previous Oppo smartphones, it runs ColorOS which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

The Verge claims the Find X will be the first smartphone from the company to launch in North America and Europe. The high-end smartphone will be made available for pre-order in China later today, although its retail price has not been released yet. Oppo is holding an event in Paris later today, where we can expect to learn more about the Find X.

