Oppo X 2021 phone with rollable display and Oppo AR Glasses 2021 announced

Oppo X 2021 has a rollable display, and will launch next year. The variable OLED screen ranges from 6.7-inches to 7.4-inches in width. (Image: screenshot from Oppo INNO Day YouTube livestream)

Oppo announced two new hardware products as part of its INNO Day 2020, which took place in Shenzhen, China. These include the new Oppo X 2021, which is a phone with a rollable display and a new pair of Oppo AR (Augmented Reality) Glasses 2021. Oppo says the new products will be made available in 2021, though it did not give an exact timeline for the release.

Oppo X 2021 with rollable display

Oppo X 2021 has a rollable display, which can range from 6.7-inches to 7.4-inches in width, depending on how the user decides to roll it out. The functionality is similar to how a scroll unfolds, according to Levin Liu, OPPO Vice President and Head of OPPO Research Institute, who showcased the device.

Unlike other foldable screen smartphones such as the ones seen from Samsung, there is no crease visible when a user rolls out the folded part of the screen. Oppo says they have 122 patents for this phone with 12 patents for the screen alone.

Oppo X 2021 has what the company calls a “Continuously variable OLED display.” The user can set the width depending on their need, and the phone will have a seamless effect when the screen is expanded. The main differentiating feature appears to be that there is no crease here when the screen is rolled out.

The screen uses three proprietary technologies from the company. These are a Roll Motor powertrain, 2-in-1 Plate, and self-developed Warp Track high-strength screen laminate. The 2-in-1 plate underneath the screen fully supports the display when it is rolled out. The plate ensures that the left and right side of screens are totally flat when it is fully expanded.

The ‘Roll Motor powertrain’ drives the screen when it is being rolled out. There’s also a WARP Track high strength screen laminate to ensure the device remains resilient, and this is made of a unique, extra strong steel. Oppo claims this laminate is is only 0.1 millimeters thick.

Based on what Oppo showcased during its presentation, the Oppo X 2021 would be capable of supporting both 16:9 or 4:3 viewing formats. The phone will launch next year, and Oppo will likely reveal more details at the time. No other specifications about the device were discussed during the event.

Oppo AR Glasses 2021 seen during the launch presentation. Oppo AR Glasses 2021 seen during the launch presentation.

Oppo AR Glasses 2021

The Oppo AR Glasses 2021 improve on the 2020 variant that was launched at last year’s Oppo INNO Day. The 2021 glasses sport a split design form factor and weigh 75 percent less compared to the previous version. Oppo executives said the light design will ensure a more comfortable fit for customers.

Oppo AR Glasses 2021 also come with improved CPU and GPU performance compared to the previous version. The glasses feature a stereo fisheye camera, one Time of Flight (ToF) sensor, and one RGB camera. Oppo compared the view to a 90-inch TV for visuals. The glasses also come with a larger speaker for better sound effects.

Oppo says the glasses can support three-dimensional spatial localization calculation within milliseconds, resulting in more natural AR experiences for the customer. The company also plans to work with other partners to bring more AR experiences to its glasses. According to Liu, the AR content ecosystem is in a nascent stage and they will work with partners to grow this further.

The company also announced an OPPO Developer AR program, which will be coming next year. It plans to launch an Oppo mobile AR and glass platform for developers in the second half of 2021.

