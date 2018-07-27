Oppo’s wireless charging method under development at R&D facilities

Oppo confirmed that their wireless charging technology is currently under development at the company’s research and development (R&D) facilities. Oppo confirmed that their wireless charging technology is currently under development at the company’s research and development (R&D) facilities.

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is working on its own wireless charging method. Last week, during a visit to Oppo’s factory and headquarters in Shenzhen, China, the company revealed its future plan for wireless charging. The Chinese player confirmed that their wireless charging technology is currently under development at the company’s research and development (R&D) facilities.

Although Oppo did not reveal when can we expect the company’s wireless charging technology to be commercially available in the market, it said the availability of its wireless charging in the market depends on users’ demand and the company’s marketing strategy.

Shedding light on technical specifications of wireless charging, Oppo said the maximum voltage to achieve the standard wireless charging speed is 7.5W, which is equivalent to 5V/1A chargers currently available in the market. Although Oppo acknowledged that theoretically, wireless charging can achieve the maximum charging speed of a standard 5V/2A (10W) fast charger, there are some technical problems that need to be addressed like overheating and portability.

Oppo said both VOOC Flash Charge and wireless charging are heading in two different directions and in future, it is planning to enlarge the distance between the two and also give them more power. Addressing difficulties of wireless charging, the company said wireless charging is currently just a future direction for the company. “Currently, we have a lot of technical bottlenecks on it. As you can see, there is no speed or other kinds of advantages,” said Oppo executives.

While wireless charging will likely become commercially available in the future with upcoming Oppo flagship smartphones, it remains to be seen how the company manages to tackle some of the technical difficulties.

Disclaimer: The author was in Shenzhen, China at the invite of Oppo who paid for his travel and accommodation.

