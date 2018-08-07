Oppo will be first smartphone manufacturer to use Corning Gorilla Glass 6

Along with the launch of Gorilla Glass 6, Corning also launched Gorilla Glass DX and Gorilla Glass DX+ for wearables. Along with the launch of Gorilla Glass 6, Corning also launched Gorilla Glass DX and Gorilla Glass DX+ for wearables.

Corning has announced a partnership with the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo to release the first smartphone with the latest Gorilla Glass 6. The company is expected to launch its latest flagship with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection in the upcoming weeks, according to a statement given by the company. There is no indication as to which device will sport the glass technology. Any of the upcoming smartphones from the Oppo F9, Oppo F9 Pro, Oppo R17, or any other new device from the manufacturer could be the one to sport it.

Corning unveiled Gorilla Glass 6 last month, showcasing in a video, it has better protection against tumbles compared to any other protective glass technology. During lab testing, the new Gorilla Glass 6 survived 15 drops from one metre onto various rough surface compositions, compared to the competition.

Considering all the iterations of Gorilla Glass, it has been adopted by over 45 major smartphone manufacturers till date, and integrated into over six billion of their devices. The company claims that the new Gorilla Glass 6 offers much more optical clarity, touch sensitivity, scratch resistance, enhanced durability, and efficient wireless charging compared to the last generation Gorilla Glass 5.

Along with the launch of Gorilla Glass 6, Corning also launched Gorilla Glass DX and Gorilla Glass DX+ for wearables. The new DX and DX+ protective glasses are customisable and claimed to be twice as strong as the Gorilla Glass 5.

