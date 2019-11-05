Oppo to unveil ColorOS 7 on November 20

Oppo will unveil its next-generation operating system ColorOS 7 on November 20 at an event in Beijing, China. The company took to Chinese social networking site Weibo to confirm this from the official ColorOS handle. Oppo has not revealed details of ColorOS 7 but the OS is expected to be based on Android 10.

Oppo’s own operating system, ColorOS 7 will succeed ColorOS 6. The previous version was announced in November last year with features like the Oppo Sans font, game sounder function, White and gradient backgrounds, etc. ColorOS 7 is expected to ship with improvements for gaming performance, system-wide dark mode, as well as focus mode.

Oppo’s Vice President Shen Yiren has already confirmed that the flagship Reno 10X Zoom smartphone will receive ColorOS 7, though a full list of eligible devices is unclear at this point. Oppo Reno 10X Zoom was announced earlier this year and comes with three cameras at the back with support for 10x zoom, Snapdragon 855 processor and a 4,065mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charge technology.

Separately, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth also confirmed in a video that ColorOS 7 will have a custom version for Realme phones, which will be closer to stock Android. “Realme smartphones are based on ColorOS and we will continue to do so. However, we have worked on the user feedback and ColorOS 7 version will have an exclusive version only for Realme phones. And with participation from our developers, it would be much closer to the stock Android experience,” Sheth said.

Realme is gearing up to launch Realme 2 Pro on November 20 in India. There’s a chance that the new Android skin will also be unveiled at the launch event. Apart from Realme 2 Pro, the company will also unveil a fitness device as well as VOOC power bank.