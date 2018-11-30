Oppo to reveal more details about a foldable phone at MWC 2019: Report

Foldable phones will be the next big innovation in the world of smartphones. Samsung, Huawei and LG have all indicated plan of launching a foldable phone soon. Now, it looks like Oppo could also have some news on this front at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), which takes place in February 2019.

According to a report by a Netherlands based-website, Androidworld.nl, the company’s product manager indicated they will have more news around a foldable smartphone next year. It appears this question was asked by some journalists from country, who are visiting Shenzhen to tour the company’s headquarters.

Oppo product manager Chuck Wang was quoted as saying, “We know that brands such as Samsung and Sony are working on a foldable phone. You can also expect more news from OPPO, perhaps at MWC.”

Of course, the statement by itself is not a confirmation that Oppo will introduce or showcase a foldable phone at MWC 2019. However, the company could give a glimpse of its future product. A recent patent was also spotted for Oppo, which shows that the company is working on a foldable phone.

Previously it was reported that Oppo had patented two separate designs for a foldable phone. One design showed an Oppo foldable smartphone with a single, large flexible display that is folded into three. A

rotating mechanism would be used to open and close the mobile’s display. The second design showed a foldable phone with three separate display parts.

Samsung is supposed to launch the Galaxy F or Galaxy X as some reports call it next year. It has been reported that Samsung plans to produce at least one million units of this phone. Report says the phone could cost more than $1700 when it launches.

Meanwhile LG has applied for three trademarks in Europe, which could be the name of its future foldable phone. These names are Flex, Foldi, and Duplex and could launch in January 2019.