Oppo to launch new Reno model only for India

Oppo recently launched its new Reno series of smartphones in India. The company is now planning to introduce a third model under the Reno lineup according to a report by IANS. The new model will first be launched in India prior to rolling out in any other markets.

According to the report, the new Oppo Reno smartphone will be launched in India around Diwali and will be priced around Rs 40,000. Currently, Oppo offers two smartphones under its Reno lineup globally, the Oppo Reno and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, both of which were launched in India in May.

A key feature of the Reno series of smartphones is its motorised pop-up shark-fin front camera. Another highlight of the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is its 10x lossless hybrid optical zoom, which can take good zoom photos.

Oppo Reno is priced at Rs 32,990 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. Oppo Reno 10x Zoom starts at Rs 39,990 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and Rs 49,990 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. The device is available in Jet Black and Ocean Green colour options.

The big difference between the two phones is that the 10x zoom edition has three cameras at the back with support for 10x zoom, while the other device sports dual rear cameras. Oppo Reno 10x zoom edition is more premium and is powered by the latest Snapdragon 855 processor and is backed by a 4,065mAh battery with the company’s own VOOC 3.0 fast charge technology. Oppo Reno has a Snapdragon 710 processor and the battery is 3,785mAh one with 18w rapid charging.

Oppo Reno 10x zoom edition has a 6.6-inch OLED display, while the standard edition has a smaller 6.4-inch OLED display. Both the phones sport a 16MP shark fin pop-up camera with f/2.0 aperture, which opens at 11 degrees. Oppo Reno 10x zoom edition features triple cameras at the back, a combination of 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and OIS (optic image stabilisation), an 8MP secondary camera with f/2.2 aperture and a third 13MP periscope telescopic camera with OIS. Whereas, the rear cameras on Oppo Reno are 48MP primary sensor with OIS and a 5MP secondary sensor.