Oppo to launch new Find X smartphone, shares teaser

Oppo is gearing up to revive its flagship Find series after almost four years with upcoming Find X smartphone. The company confirmed its “Futurisic Flagship” phone in a teaser posted on Chinese social network Weibo, which was followed by a tweet by Oppo Mobile India handle. “Hi! It’s been a long time. The OPPO Futuristic Flagship phone is coming. #OPPOFindX,” reads the company’s tweet. An official cryptic ad has also been shared on Twitter with caption, “What expectations do you have for #OPPOFindX?” The 14-second video starts with a curve being displayed, which transforms into the word ‘Find’ and then letter ‘X’.

There is little know about features and specifications of Find X. Going by the current flagship trend, Oppo Find X could feature a bezel-less display with an iPhone X-like notch on top of the screen. The upcoming flagship will likely ship high-end specifications such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, dual cameras, QHD resolution screen, and more. The phone is expected to support the company’s VOOC fast charging technology, claimed to charge phone up to 75 per cent in 30 minutes.

To recall, Oppo introduced its breakthrough 5x Dual-Camera zoom technology, designed to deliver 5x optical zoom without the camera bump. Though unlikely as there has been no official indication yet, Oppo Find X could be the first smartphone to sport this camera technology. Notably, innovative features has been a focus with Oppo’s flagship Find series.

The last Find series smartphone, called the Find 7 was launched in 2014. Oppo Find 7 was launched in India at a price of 37,990 and it packed a lot of innovative features not available in other models in the same price bracket at that moment. Specifications of Find 7 include a 5.5-inch Quad HD 2560 x 1440p (538ppi) display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor, 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. In terms of camera, Find 7 gets a 13MP rear shooter along with a 5MP front-facing 80 degree wide-angle sensor. Battery on Find 7 is 3,000mAH.

